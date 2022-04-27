Posted: Apr 27, 2022 10:16 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2022 10:52 AM

Garrett Giles

Scouts with the Cherokee Area Council BSA make history while earning a prestigious award.

Scout Executive Phillip Wright says 14 Scouts earned their Dr. Charles Townes Supernova Award on Sunday. Wright says only six Scouts have received the same honor in the last three years. He says it is much like the Eagle Scout Award (which is only earned by less than two-percent of Scouts) in that it is not an easy feat to accomplish.

To earn the Supernova Award, one must be a Webelos Scout who is active with a den and complete several tasks, including learning about and presenting on Dr. Charles H. Townes.

Pictured above from top row down: Azariyah Zach, Timothy Faris, Penny Czerniewski, Brinley Walker, Trip Cannady, Oliver Rakes; Uziah Zach, Kiefer Lynd; Ben Caughern, Gabe Foote, Maddie Lippitt, AJ Shattuck, Zachary Russell, Adult Leader Rose Tishler; Adult Leaders Dee Lynd , Joe Czerniewski, Becke Rakes, and Kim Lippitt; Not pictured is Coby Clarkson.