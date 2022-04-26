Posted: Apr 26, 2022 4:49 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2022 7:03 AM

Garrett Giles

A bore contractor strikes a water main line causing Bartlesville’s City Water Utilities Department crews to respond.

Two westbound lanes of Nowata Road just east of Washington Boulevard are closed after a 10-inch water main line was hit at the intersection. One lane is open for westbound traffic and turning south onto Highway 75.

City crews are fixing concrete this week and will repair asphalt early next week. The lanes should be open by mid to late next week.