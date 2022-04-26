Posted: Apr 26, 2022 12:18 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2022 12:18 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Election Board votes unanimously to not permit a lawmaker to use his nickname on the ballot as he runs for Oklahoma Labor Commissioner.

Republican State Representative Sean Roberts of Hominy filed to run for the position as Sean “The Patriot” Roberts. Now his name will simply appear as Sean Roberts.

Current Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn filed a contest of candidacy last week, stating Roberts’ nickname is a “cynical” attempt to misdirect voters and that it is a campaign slogan that shouldn’t be used.