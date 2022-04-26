Posted: Apr 26, 2022 10:44 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2022 10:44 AM

Ty Loftis

The Marathon Community Investment Group has awarded the Osage Nation Education Department an $80,000 grant. This money will help give educational opportunities to Native American youth such as the upcoming Summer Youth Workforce Development Program, Career Tech and other programs. Education Director Mary Wildcat had this to say on the grant they received:

“This new grant will allow us the opportunity to bring exciting new educational programs to our Native youth. I look forward to seeing our Native youth benefit from these new initiatives.”

Qualified members are encouraged to visit the Osage Nation website to learn about the services that the education department offers.