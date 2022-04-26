Posted: Apr 26, 2022 10:41 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2022 12:19 PM

Tom Davis

The OKM Music Festival 2022 is fast approaching and so are the special programs for the youngsters.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mikal Curless with OKM Music gave us the rundown for this year's ESPECIALLY FOR KIDS.

Especially for Kids Schedule

Friday, June 3rd

10:00 a.m.- Disney Karaoke in Ambler Hall 415 SE Dewey, Bartlesville, OK 74003

5:00 p.m.- Bring your lawn chair and watch Rock Pipestem and the children of the Osage Tribe perform at Sooner Park Band Shell for the opening of Sunfest.

Saturday, June 4th

2:00 p.m.- Mad Hatter Prince and Princess Tea Party (Alice in Wonderland) with Harpist, Lorelei Barton at Sare Building (2nd floor). Admission: $15 per person at 100 SW Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK

Sunday, June 5th

10:00 a.m. & 3:00 p.m.- Storytime and art project, “Coat of Many Colors”, on the 2nd Floor of the Bartlesville Public Library at 600 S Johnstone Ave, Bartlesville, OK

Tuesday, June 7th- Bartlesville

10:00 a.m.- Sensational Strings Storytime: Violin, “Ferdinand the Bull”, in Ambler Hall

1:00 p.m.- Sensational Strings Storytime: Ukulele, “Ferdinand the Bull”, in Ambler Hall

415 SE Dewey, Bartlesville, OK 74003

Tuesday, June 7th- Tulsa

11:00 a.m.- Mesner Puppet Theater present “How to Snag a Sea Monster” at Hardesty Regional Library in Connors Cove Children’s Theater, Tulsa

2:00 p.m.- Mesner Puppet Theater present “How to Snag a Sea Monster” at Hardesty Regional Library in Connors Cove Children’s Theater, Tulsa

7:00 p.m.- Mesner Puppet Theater presents “Ringo’s Sing Along Road Trip” at Hardesty Regional Library in Connors Cove Children’s Theater, Tulsa

8316 E 93rd St, Tulsa, OK 74133

Wednesday, June 8th

10:00 a.m.- Mesner Puppet Theater presents “Ringo’s Sing Along Road Trip” in Ambler Hall

1:00 p.m.- Mesner Puppet Theater presents “Ringo’s Sing Along Road Trip” in Ambler Hall

415 SE Dewey, Bartlesville, OK

Thursday, June 9th

10:30 a.m.- Storybook Dancers with Mikala and Gianna Curless in Ambler Hall

1:00 p.m.- “Top Hats and Tails, Bows and Ballroom” with Mikala and Gianna Curless in Ambler Hall