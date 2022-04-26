Posted: Apr 26, 2022 10:25 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2022 10:38 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County SPCA (WCSPCA) is getting ready to hold its third Annual Spay-ghetti Dinner in May.

Tonya Pete, the animal shelter's CEO, says the event will benefit Washington County SPCA. Pete says they have attempted many times these last two years or so to hold the function, but COVID-19 had prevented them from following through. She says they have high hopes this year that they will be able to hold the event on Friday, May 13, at the Hilton Garden Inn starting at 6:00 p.m.

Washington County SPCA makes a positive difference in the quality of life for both animals and humans in our community. In 2021 alone, 2,106 animals were taken off of the streets or from families who could no longer care from them. Of those animals, 1080 of those were adopted out, 195 were reclaimed by their families, and 271 were transferred to other adoption partners. WCSPCA performed 1,159 spay and neuter surgeries which will keep thousands of unwanted puppies and kittens from populating Washington County.

WCSPCA is making a difference in our local communities by saving the sick, sheltering the homeless, reuniting the lost, adopting the hopeful, educating the public, and helping to control the spread of preventable diseases and local pet overpopulation. Consider joining Washington County SPCA in its efforts to create a community where all dogs and cats have safe and loving home.

The Spay-ghetti Dinner Fundraiser plays a vital role in raising funds for WCSPCA’s annual operating budget. Proceeds from this event go towards the cost of vaccines, spaying or neutering, and basic medical care.

Reserve your tickets now as seating is limited. Individual tickets cost $50 while a table for eight costs $400. The event features dinner, which includes spaghetti with marinara, fettuccine alfredo, chicken (on the side for those who are vegetarian or can’t eat meat), mixed vegetables, salad, bread sticks, and a dessert table. There will even be a live and silent auction, and a wine pull.

To order tickets now, click here.