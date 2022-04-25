Posted: Apr 25, 2022 1:46 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2022 1:46 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners held a public hearing on Monday in an effort to select a project for the 2022 Community Development Block Grant. Megan Douglas with INCOG said the Board usually assists rural water districts with these applications and she said there is at least one in need of help this year. If others would like to apply for assistance, they have until May 3rd.

Rural Water District 20, which serves the areas of Bowring, Copan and Hulah is applying for this grant. Douglas goes on to explain how much money the district is eligible for.

Douglas goes on to say what these funds would be used for.

The Board went on to approve that application and any others that they were to receive before the May 3rd deadline.