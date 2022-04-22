Posted: Apr 22, 2022 3:04 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2022 3:35 PM

Garrett Giles

Together With Veterans (TWV) and Veterans Connections Organization, Inc. (VCO) in Bartlesville meet to implement the TWV Action Plan.

VCO Executive Assistant Janie Palmer says the Steering Committee participated in a mandatory SAVE Training, meaning they learned about what signs they should look for when someone is looking to inflict harm upon themselves. Palmer broke down the acronym for SAVE, saying "S" stands for sign of suicidal thinking, "A" stands for asking the question, "V" is for validate a veteran's experience, and "E" is for encouraging treatment and expedite getting help. She says that is what they focused on through this training.

12 people attended the SAVE Training on Thursday morning in Bartlesville. Palmer says VCO Board Members also participated in the event. She says the next step is to attend a convention in Denver, Colorado in July 2022.

There are four association that go into this program: Mental Illness Research Education Clinical Center (MIRECA), Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education, Together With Veterans, and Veterans Connection Organization. Palmer says MIRECA is the main entity leading the way. She says MIRECA is a Veterans Administration organization.