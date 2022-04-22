Posted: Apr 22, 2022 10:00 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2022 10:00 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

The Board will consider appointing Mary Beth Moore as the interim tourism director for 60 days with an option to renew the contract every 30 days. The Board will also look to set a compensation plan for Moore and talk about an office space for Moore to work.

There will be consideration to hold a public hearing for the 2022 Community Development Block Grant application. The Board will then look to select a project for that grant.

Monday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.