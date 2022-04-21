Posted: Apr 21, 2022 2:51 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2022 2:51 PM

Max Gross

An Ocheleta man was arrested with a large quantity of methamphetamine. 75-year-old Richard Lindsey appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing potential charges of trafficking methamphetamine among other drug-related counts.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police stopped Lindsey’s vehicle on Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville on Wednesday afternoon. A K9 officer conducted a free air sniff and alerted the vehicle for the potential presence of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle produced a cardboard box that contained a large quantity of methamphetamine. The police report did not specify an exact quantity. Lindsey has felony convictions for drug distribution from 1987 and 1996. His bond was set at $100,000.