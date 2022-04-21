News
Copan Schools
Copan FFA Raffle Coming Up
The Copan Aggie Raffle is set to take place on Monday, May 9th. Proceeds will benefit Copan Ag students and it will give you a chance to win a lifetime hunting and fishing license in the State of Oklahoma. Jacob Blum explains how the students will benefit from the raffle.
Tickets are $25 and only 200 of them will be available for purchase. If you are interested in being a part of the raffle, you can contact Copan Schools and asked for the FFA Teacher, Monty Layton.
