Posted: Apr 21, 2022 2:01 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2022 2:01 PM

Ty Loftis

The Copan Aggie Raffle is set to take place on Monday, May 9th. Proceeds will benefit Copan Ag students and it will give you a chance to win a lifetime hunting and fishing license in the State of Oklahoma. Jacob Blum explains how the students will benefit from the raffle.

Tickets are $25 and only 200 of them will be available for purchase. If you are interested in being a part of the raffle, you can contact Copan Schools and asked for the FFA Teacher, Monty Layton.