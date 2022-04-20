Posted: Apr 20, 2022 2:35 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2022 2:35 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant for charges of second degree burglary and malicious injury to property over $1,000. James Edward Johnson appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday where he was arraigned on the charges.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred at a residence on the 300 block of Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville on the night of February 8 and into February 9. The building owner alleges that two men destroyed the upstairs portion of the building.

The victim claims that several fluorescent light tubes were broken. Johnson is also alleged to have ripped down several bathroom stalls. Anthony Lein, the co-defendant, had identical charges brought against him early this month. Still images showed two men inside of the building on February 8 and then leaving the next morning.

Bond for Johnson was set at $10,000.