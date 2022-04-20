Posted: Apr 20, 2022 1:21 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2022 1:21 PM

Ty Loftis

If petitioners are able to get 178,000 signatures, Oklahoma voters would be able to decide two state questions regarding the use of medical marijuana. The Oklahoma Supreme Court made that ruling on Tuesday.

A passage of State Question 819 would propose a change to the State Constitution, thus legalizing, regulating and taxing the recreational use of marijuana for adults over the age of 21.

The approval of State Question 818 would also change the State Constitution, remove the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority from the State Department of Health and create a new state agency called the, “Oklahoma State Cannabis Association.”

These State Questions would be up for a vote in November’s General Election.