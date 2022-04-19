Posted: Apr 19, 2022 10:32 AMUpdated: Apr 19, 2022 10:32 AM

Garrett Giles

Mandatory redistricting efforts cause changes in Washington County.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says precinct boundary lines must be evaluated every ten years following the redistricting of congressional, legislative, and county commissioner districts. She says redistricting occurs following the federal census to ensure that the population in the various districts is equal.

House says new Voter Identification cards will be mailed to all voters. She says all voters should expect to receive their voter identification card beginning April 25 through May 27, 2022.

Polling place changes will become effective immediately. Voters can use the OK Voter Portal here to find their polling place information, too.

Contact the Washington County Election Board if you have questions. They can be reached at 918.337.2850 or at washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov. Their offices are located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue, Suite 4. Regular office hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.