Posted: Apr 19, 2022 9:29 AMUpdated: Apr 19, 2022 9:29 AM

Garrett Giles

Senator James Lankford honors the victims, survivors, families, and first responders of the tragic bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Building in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995.

Lankford says we still feel the pain and loss of that day. He says each April 19th, we pause to remember the victims, survivors, their families, the first responders, and everyone impacted by that fateful day in 1995 when 168 lives were lost in the worst act of domestic terrorism our nation had ever known.

In a statement, Sen. Lankford said:

“But out of the terrible tragedy, we introduced the nation to the Oklahoma Standard—the remarkable way Oklahomans immediately step in to show love and help our neighbors stand up, clean up, and help begin the healing process. As we remember the fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, and friends who were taken from us that day, we continue to show the nation how to pray and take care of each other in times of overwhelming loss.”