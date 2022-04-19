Posted: Apr 19, 2022 8:39 AMUpdated: Apr 19, 2022 8:57 AM

Tom Davis

What do you think will make Bartlesville a better place to live, work and play? Appearing CITY MATTERS, city councilor Paul Stuart says, "City Hall wants to know."

Stuart says the online survey is a way to help citizens weigh in on the City’s Strategic Plan — a plan under development that will help determine the goals and directives of the City of Bartlesville over the next three to five years.

The survey follows several meetings held last month by Patrick Ibarra of Mejorando Group, the consultant hired to develop the plan.

The survey is another way people can tell us what they would like to see the City, as an organization, prioritize in the near-term future.”

Take the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/258DBND

The survey will end April 22. The results will be compiled by Mejorando Group and presented to the project steering committee later this month.