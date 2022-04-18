News
Posted: Apr 18, 2022 7:54 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2022 7:57 PM
BPS to Enter the COVID-19 Endemic Phase
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Public Schools are now in the Green Level for COVID 19, which is low. The board of education was informed on Monday at their meeting that the district is now moving toward the endemic phase of COVID-19.
Granger Meador, the chairperson for the COVID Response Committee for the district explains with the low number of cases and changes to the tracking from the federal government, BPS will use their own tracking information from the district and hospitalization numbers moving forward.
