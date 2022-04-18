Posted: Apr 18, 2022 2:20 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2022 2:20 PM

Ty Loftis

Producers for the upcoming movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, had rented out the Kennedy Building in Pawhuska while filming for the movie was taking place in Osage County last year. It was announced two weeks ago that directors are coming back to shoot one final scene in May and as a result, they are wanting that space once again. District One Commissioner Randall Jones shares the details.

The Board approved that agreement and that will be official upon legal review. The movie, being directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, is expected to be released in late 2022.