Posted: Apr 15, 2022 1:33 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2022 1:33 PM
Pawhuska Chamber Coffee Event Coming Up
Ty Loftis
The next Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Coffee meet-up is scheduled for Monday, April 25th at 9 a.m. and is set to take place at the Dirty Laundry Saloon.
This month’s guest speaker is set to be Emily Shuping with the Made in Oklahoma Coalition. Shuping is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and serves as the Marketing Coordinator for Made in Oklahoma. Since taking that position in 2017, the coalition has had a 96 percent increase in membership.
The event is open to the public for anyone interested in attending.
