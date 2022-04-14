Posted: Apr 14, 2022 2:26 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2022 2:26 PM

Max Gross

Cherokee Nation principal chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced a revision to the Public Health and Wellness Fund Act on Thursday. The nation is earmarking $15 million between now and 2024 to help build drug treatment facilities in the Cherokee Nation.

The nation took an aggressive stance against opioid manufactures and have received hundreds of millions of dollars in settlement money. Hoskin said these facilitates are made possible thanks to work done by the Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s office.

Hoskin and deputy chief Bryan Warner gave a presentation Thursday at the nation’s Tahlequah campus. Cherokee officials continue to affirm their stance that this settlement money should go toward helping the nation recover from the opioid crisis. Hoskin had previously said that there is a possibility of more settlement money in the future.