Posted: Apr 14, 2022 9:19 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2022 11:07 AM

Garrett Giles

A bench is dedicated at the Bartlesville Public Library in honor of a beloved teacher, avid reader and former Friends of the Library board member.

Diane Dixon’s “Bookies Book Club” donated a seating area for library patrons and the community in her memory last Friday afternoon.

The Bartlesville Public Library is located at 600 S. Johnstone Avenue.

Seated on the bench are her daughter Amy Hardy, left, and son Scott Dixon, surrounded by the members of the Bookies Book Club.

Photo courtesy: Bartlesville City Beat