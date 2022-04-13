Posted: Apr 13, 2022 3:00 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2022 3:29 PM

Max Gross

Longtime Washington County assistant district attorney Will Drake has filed to run for the District Attorney post for District 11. This district covers Washington and Nowata counties.

Kevin Buchanan has served in this role since being elected in 2011 but does not plan to file for re-election. Drake has served as a prosecutor in Washington County for 15 years. Drake grew up in Skiatook but has been a Bartlesville resident for the last 10 years.

Linda Thomas is also running for a second term as District Judge.

So far no other candidates have filed for either position.

(PHOTO COURTESY: WillDrakeForDistrictAttorney.com)