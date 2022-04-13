Posted: Apr 13, 2022 2:05 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2022 2:05 PM

Ty Loftis

During Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, outgoing tourism director Kelly Bland highlighted some of the things she has done since taking that role in 2017. Some of those things included starting a podcast, re-vamping the website and forming relationships with both countywide and statewide officials.

At that meeting on Monday, she gave an example showing that Osage County is moving in the right direction.

Bland added that since she took the job in 2017, Osage County has grown financially and tourism has increased.

Bland announced her resignation in March and a search to replace her is now underway.