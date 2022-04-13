Posted: Apr 13, 2022 12:31 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2022 12:32 PM

Garrett Giles

CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville lists Katrina Sue Thomas as a wanted individual in its latest Wanted Wednesday post on social media.

Thomas is wanted for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS). Thomas' past arrests/charges are listed below.

If you have any information, you can leave anonymous tips with CrimeStoppers by calling their hotline at 918.336.CLUE or by visiting p3tips.com. Tips that lead to an arrest are subject to an award.

