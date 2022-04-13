News
Apr 13, 2022
OK Cooking School a Big Success
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Radio thanks Chef Jamie Dunn, all the attendees and the sponsors and vendors for another successful OK Cooking Show at the Bartlesville Community Center Tuesday night.
The new cake competition was a big hit.
1ST PLACE: Christian Branson (see photo above)
2ND PLACE: Kari Doyle
3RD PLACE: Codi Smasal
Each attendee received a goody bag full of items from sponsors along with the local cookbook, which has family-favorite recipes from listeners in the area.
