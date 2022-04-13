Posted: Apr 13, 2022 6:45 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2022 6:45 AM

Tom Davis

A Bartlesville man was involved in a personal injury collision west of Collinsville on Thursday.

OHP reports the iniciden occured shortly before 5pm Thursday on US-75 126TH St., 1.5 miles west of Collinsville. OK, in Tulsa County.

A 2017 Subaru driven by Elizabeth Herrmann, 88, of Bella Vista, AR was eastbound on 126th St. North. A 2002 Chevy Silverado driven by Brian Riddle,46, of Bartlesville, was northbound on US-75 when Herrmann failed to yield right of way and struck Riddle's vehicle.

Herrmann was transported to St. John Hospital in Tulsa where she was admitted in stable condition with head, arm, leg, trunk internal and trunk external injuries.

Riddle was treated and released.