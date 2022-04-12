Posted: Apr 12, 2022 10:38 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2022 10:38 AM

Garrett Giles

Representative Kevin Hern of Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District warns that a repeat of the 70s is on the horizon if inflation continues to rise.

Hern’s statements come after inflation in March was revealed to rise 8.5-percent over the prior year, the fastest rate of inflation since 1981.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Hern said:

“How long will Joe Biden let his policies bring hardship on American families? The more money Democrats spend, the less money you have in your wallet. This is a simple truth, yet Democrats refuse to see the relationship between government spending and inflation. I’m worried we’re on track for a repeat of the 70s, a full decade of crippling inflation and financial hardship. We must stop the spending spree immediately and work to lower inflationary pressures before it’s too late.”