Posted: Apr 12, 2022 10:32 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2022 10:32 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma District 2 Congressman Markwayne Mullin joined Congresswoman Doris Matsui recently in introducing H.R. 7427, the Behavioral Health Information Technologies (BHIT) Now Act. This legislation would improve coordination of mental and physical health care by supporting behavioral health providers to adopt health IT systems.

Electronic Health Records (EHRs) have become an essential part of our modern healthcare system. However, mental health and substance use disorder providers have been historically left out of previous federal funding efforts to promote the adoption and meaningful use of electronic health records and supporting technology. The BHIT Now Act seeks to deliver long overdue targeted funding that will ensure psychologists, clinical and social workers, as well as Community Mental Health Centers, psychiatric hospitals, and residential treatment centers can invest in the technology needed to support integrated, whole-person care.

In a statement, Rep. Mullin said:

“In order to effectively treat a patient, the doctor must see the whole picture. Many behavioral health providers have faced cost barriers to utilizing electronic health records, making it difficult to coordinate care with primary care providers. I’m proud to introduce this legislation that will increase access to IT for behavioral health care providers and improve the quality of care patients receive.”

The BHIT Now Act provides $250 million total over three fiscal years (FY23-25) to finance behavioral health IT adoption through the CMS Innovation Center (CMMI). The legislation also directs the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to develop voluntary behavioral health IT standards.

Full text of the bill is available here.

