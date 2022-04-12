Posted: Apr 12, 2022 9:40 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2022 9:40 AM

The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville will opens its doors to the public once more during its upcoming “I Had No Idea Lunch and Tour.”

Lighthouse Director of Development Linda Radaker says their "I Had No Idea Lunch and Tour" is a great way for you to change your perspective towards homelessness in Bartlesville. Radaker says people want to give and help when they are involved on a personal level. She says this is always a great opportunity for the public to get in touch with the Lighthouse and vice versa.

The next come and go lunch tour will take place at the Lighthouse, located at 1411 W Hensley Boulevard, on Thursday, April 21, from noon to 1:00 p.m. To RSVP, call 918.336.9029, or send an email to linda.radaker@gmail.com.

The Lighthouse is celebrating 30 years of service in the area this year.