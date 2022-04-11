Posted: Apr 11, 2022 3:24 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2022 3:25 PM

Bartlesville Public Schools is holding an informational meeting for families that are interested in its Bruin Virtual School on Tuesday, April 12, at 6:00 p.m. in the Bartlesville High School Commons.

Bruin Virtual is a blended and full-time online learning program developed with the flexibility of student needs in mind. Students enrolled in Bartlesville Public Schools can choose to take part in the program, which uses certified elementary teachers at Kane Elementary or middle school teachers at Central Middle School or Bartlesville High School to create a student-centered curriculum that is teacher-driven.

In a statement, Kane Elementary Principal Tammie Krause said:

"Our Bruin Virtual School can be tailored to meet your child's specific needs from home. Our virtual teachers do an incredible job of teaching students. They are able to provide one-on-one remediation when needed and deliver quality lessons through various forms of online communication."

Students enrolled in Bruin Virtual School in any grade can still participate in all athletics, activities, fine arts programs, and student organizations in the district. Many elementary students come to school for music, art, or P.E. classes. This provides students who need an alternative online placement the opportunity to continue to be Bruins, unlike other virtual schools and platforms.

Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley said:

“I was happy to showcase our outstanding Bruin Virtual School at the elementary level to State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister recently. She visited the three dedicated Elementary Virtual classrooms at Kane Elementary, where she saw students being taught virtually as well as a group of in-person students.”

A video on Bruin Virtual School can be viewed here.