Posted: Apr 11, 2022 3:04 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2022 3:15 PM

Garrett Giles

Contracts between Insight Public Sector, Inc. and Washington County receive approval to help move four IT projects along.

Rene Hurd with Washington County IT says VDI implementation will allow County employees to work away from the office as needed. Hurd says they will upgrade the County's network security. She says they will upgrade their servers and virtualization as well as perform a network refresh.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle says the projects include internal upgrades as well as public accessibility to each public office. He says they had already approved American Rescue Plan Act funds in October 2021 for the project to take place prior to their unanimous approval of the contracts on Monday morning.

Hurd says the completion of each project is dependent on when they are able to acquire the supplies needed to accomplish the work. She says they will likely begin work on the firewall upgrades first.

For more on the approved ARPA funds for these Washington County IT projects, click here.

Also in the meeting, an addendum to a contract of sale of real estate property along Bison Road in Bartlesville would be tabled by the Commissioners as suggested by Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) Deputy Director Melissa Lindgren. She says unforeseen issues arose on Friday that need to be addressed. The property in question is where WCEM is hoping to build a warehouse site.

To read more on WCEM's potential construction of a warehouse along Bison Road in Bartlesville, click here.

Several letters would be approved on Monday morning. Those letters are as follows:

----------

Letter to Dewey Mayor Tom Hays and the Dewey City Council (we will have more on this story).

Letter to Washington County Clerk Annette Smith regarding requisitioning and receiving officers (Jennifer Wingo and Melody Johnson are the requisitioning officers while Rene Hurd and Micah Morris are the receiving officers).

Letter to Ms. Shannon Adcock regarding her service on the Free Fair Board (Adcock's term was up in February 2022).



Letter to Mr. Trevor Dorsey regarding his reappointment to the Washington County Public Facilities Authority for a one-year term.

----------

A couple of donations would be approved by the Commissioners later in the meeting. A $100 donation to Washington County District 2 for the cemetery fund would be accepted. $9,750 from Phillips 66 to the Washington County Fire Department would be approved, too.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet again on Monday, April 18, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.