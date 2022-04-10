Posted: Apr 10, 2022 6:38 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2022 6:39 AM

Tom Davis

Firefighters in the Hulah area have been busy since Thursday battling wild fires. And the fight is not over yet.

State Representative Judd Strom, who also serves on the Hulah Fire department, tells Bartlesville Radio that they have been able to contain this fire by steering it and blocking it with backfires.

Strom said, "So far, though, we've managed to protect Bowring and Whippoorwill. There has been no structure loss."

Strom adds, "We haven't needed mutual aid yet. Several firefighters have been out to help in their free time. We've had lots of help from the surrounding ranches and community with water and fire rigs and man power."

Video courtesy of Judd Strom