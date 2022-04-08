Posted: Apr 08, 2022 1:17 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2022 1:20 PM

Garrett Giles

The Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville is closer to making a dream of a new facility in Dewey come true.

According to statistics provided by the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville, they have raised 94-percent of funds to construct the new building in Dewey. Between now and June 30, they need to raise the final six-percent in order to meet the challenge grant provided by the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation.

You can help by visiting the non-profits website here, or by contacting Chief Executive Officer Jason Barta at 918.336.3636.

The new Club will be located on property adjacent to Dewey Public Schools immediately west. Construction will begin this summer.