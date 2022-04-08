News
Posted: Apr 08, 2022 5:29 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2022 5:38 AM
Osage County Man In Critical Condition After Jumping Out of His Moving Vehicle
Tom Davis
A man is hospitalized after a collision on New Prue Road, one mile east of County Road 1755 in Osage County Thursday evening.
OHP reports that Andrew Jay Valentine, 29, of Osage, OK. was westbound on New Prue Road when he jumped out of his moving vehicle for an unknown reason.
Valentine was transported by Hominy EMS to St. Johns Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. and admitted in critical condition with head and neck injuries.
