Posted: Apr 07, 2022 1:49 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2022 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says the opioid crisis has began affecting the tribe's economy, health system and schools. That is why he addressed Congress on Tuesday informing them just how bad things are.

The Cherokee Nation is funding addiction treatment programs, but they are asking Congress for more money to help in that endeavor.