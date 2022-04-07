Posted: Apr 07, 2022 6:36 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2022 6:36 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Kevin Hern talks about President Biden’s budget, and how it adds to inflation concerns with more proposed spending during our monthly podcast with Bartlesville Radio.

Hern also talks about his recent visit to Bartlesville for last weekend's event where he spoke recognizing Cpl. Brad Dunkle as the Bartlesville Police Officer of the year.