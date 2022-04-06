Posted: Apr 06, 2022 1:20 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2022 1:20 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has announced the April dates for when their mobile units will be making stops in Washington and Nowata County.

The District Four Mobile Unit is scheduled to stop in Nowata at the John H. Morgan Park next Wednesday and they will be there serving residents from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The following day, they will move to Bartlesville and be at Agape Mission from 10 a.m. to noon before moving to Casa Hispana from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Services offered include blood pressure screenings, general welfare checks, annual child visits, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. For more information, call 918-373-1442.