Posted: Apr 06, 2022 5:42 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2022 5:42 AM

Tom Davis

No one was injured but both northbound lanes of US-75 at west 2300 road, near Bartlesville were closed for about an hour this morning due to multi-vehicle collision.

OHP said the incident occured aroud 4:15 am on Wednesday. The accident was cleared and the road was reopened at 5:11am.