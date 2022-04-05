Posted: Apr 05, 2022 2:25 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2022 2:25 PM

Garrett Giles / Matt Jordan

A routine traffic stop leads to the arrest of four Oklahomans with $93,000 worth of marijuana.

Last week, Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 169 in Coffeyville. Three vehicles, who were traveling northbound, failed to signal when changing lanes. During the traffic stop, deputies learned that the vehicles were traveling together and the drivers were related. One of the drivers, identified as 62-year-old James Field of Tulsa, told an officer there was a large amount of marijuana inside his vehicle.

During the investigation, deputies placed the other two drivers, 30-year-old Paul Dumitrache, 53-year-old Gabriela Eastman and one passenger 30-year-old Vania Cisneros, in custody. A search was performed on all three vehicles and officers located 93 pounds of marijuana, two handguns, and over $24,000 in cash.

Field and Dumitrache were booked for:

Distribute certain hallucinogenic greater than 1 kilogram.

Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate controlled substances.

No drug tax stamp for marijuana or controlled substances.

Criminal use of weapons; possession of a firearm by a person addicted/use of a controlled substance.

Eastman and Cisneros were booked into DOC for: