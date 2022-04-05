Posted: Apr 05, 2022 1:41 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2022 2:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County District 2 crews continue to work on 2200 Road at the first s-curve heading east.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier says they have filled in a drop-off in the area because trailers and trucks come around the corner and it breaks the asphalt. He says the situation was becoming dangerous.

Crews may work on the s-curve further to the east by the end of the week. Commissioner Bouvier says they will look to move the hump in the area back by approximately four or five more feet. He says this will give a clear line of sight in both directions before they do some filling.

Despite all the work coming to 2200 Road, Commissioner Bouvier says people will still need to be aware of their surroundings while driving.