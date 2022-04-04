Posted: Apr 04, 2022 7:54 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2022 8:15 PM

The Bartlesville City Council entered into agreement with the Osage Nation Gaming Enterprise for several items pertaining to a new casino site just outside of Bartlesville. Three separate arms of the agreement were brought before the council on Monday night.

Two items dealt with sewer service and maintenance. The Nation will be able to use City of Bartlesville sewer services at the contracted rate of $650 for the first 60 months. Water Utilities director Terry Lauritsen said the Osage Nation approached the city about the services.

The second part of the agreement would be for a potential sewer line improvement, that if needed would cost $1.87 million. The Osage Nation would be responsible for $1 million.

The casino site is not in city limits and is not subject to city taxes. To offset this the nation has agreed to pay 5% of its revenues on hotel rooms back to the city. City manager Mike Bailey says this will operate like a lodging tax.

Osage Nation representatives said the site will have 102 rooms. The targeted opening date is New Year’s Day 2023.