Posted: Apr 04, 2022 10:55 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2022 3:52 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed several items at Monday morning’s meeting including a proposal from the Nowata County Fair Board. President Derek Dick said that several improvements have been made at the fairgrounds over the last eight years.

Dick said that the fair board has been able to make things happen with a slim budget previously. The board agreed that work needs to be done in the middle building of the fairgrounds, which is the largest facility in the county. Dick talks about the proposed improvements suggested by the fair board.

The proposal is for $127,000 to be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. The commissioners expressed interest in the idea and approved the application. The project will need to be advertised for bids in the future.