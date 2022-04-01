Posted: Apr 01, 2022 1:15 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2022 1:15 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in identifying two subjects involved in a burglary that occurred on County Road 2570 in rural Bartlesville.

The initial burglary occurred between February 25th and March 3rd at which time the victim put cameras up and the individuals burglarized the unoccupied home again on Thursday, March 17th. If you have any information, call the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3131.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.)