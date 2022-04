Posted: Apr 01, 2022 12:36 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2022 12:36 PM

Ty Loftis

Barnsdall Public Schools will be holding a blood drive throughout the school day next Thursday at the High School. Jen Hale with the American Red Cross says their organization is excited about coming to high schools and universities.

You can schedule an appointment by going to redcrossblood.org or by calling the school at 918-847-2271.