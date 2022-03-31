Posted: Mar 31, 2022 9:23 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2022 9:45 AM

Garrett Giles

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma in Bartlesville (BBBS) extends a big thank you to its 2022 Bowl For Kids’ Sake donors, sponsors and participants for their fundraising efforts this year.

Because of your generosity, BBBS was able to raise 62-percent of its goal.

Charlene Dew, Bartlesville Area Director, says the money they've raised is fantastic, but their goal was substantially higher. Dew says they are fortunate to have an anonymous donor who will match the money they raise in the next few weeks, and they're asking for your help. She says the Bartlesville Resource Board members want to make sure that the local office has the funding to serve as many local children as possible, giving them the tools and skills needed to reach their full potential.

The mission of BBBSOK is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. These matches rely on professional program specialists to help with resources and suggestions, working toward the final outcome of building the potential for success in the child.

Gifts of $25 or more will be matched, dollar for dollar, by April 15, 2022. Donations can be sent to the Big Brother Big Sisters office in Bartlesville at 320 SE Delaware Ave, Ste. 7 or made online at give.classy.org/doubletheimpact.