Posted: Mar 30, 2022 2:23 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2022 2:23 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was charged for possessing a sawed off shotgun. Wolf Berry Appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday where charged were presented. Berry was arrested on a felony warrant.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police pulled over Berry’s vehicle at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Choctaw Avenue. A K9 officer alerted the vehicle. During a search that was conducted officers located a shotgun in the vehicle.

Berry said he had purchased the firearm at a pawn shop in Tulsa. The officer reported that the shotgun was 14 inches in length. There were also multiple rounds of ammunition loaded into the weapon.

Bond was set at $10,000. Berry has a previous conviction in Washington County for reckless conduct with a firearm. Berry entered a guilty plea on that charge from 2019.