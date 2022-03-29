Posted: Mar 29, 2022 2:34 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2022 2:34 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested last Thursday for his role in an altercation. Ira Allen appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday where domestic abuse charges were filed.

According to an affidavit, a female victim reported that Allen had assaulted her. Bartlesville Police responded to a residence on the 100 block of Rogers Avenue. Police took statements from multiple parties including Allen and a witness.

It is alleged that Allen was doing dishes when the victim reportedly called him a homophobic slur. Allen then responded by punching the victim in the face. He then wrestled her to the ground during the course of the incident. The victim had a laceration on her lip and a contusion on her forehead.

Bond for Allen was set at $5,000.