Posted: Mar 29, 2022 1:33 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2022 1:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The possibility of legalizing in-person sports betting at Tribal casinos in Oklahoma is no more as last week's deadline passed without making it to the House of Representatives. The Bill did emerge from Committee, but never received a third reading. This issue won't be taken up again until next January.

House Bill 3008 was written by Ken Luttrell of Ponca City and he was calling for a change in gaming compacts between the Tribal and Oklahoma Governments to legalize sports betting. Luttrell had this to say last week after he learned the Bill would not be moving forward.

“Despite widespread support Statewide, there has not been real interest in hearing this gaming option in the Senate. In the House, we understand the economics of millions of dollars in Oklahoma every week being bet through foreign online gaming operations and Oklahoma not seeing one cent of revenue from this.”

Had the Bill passed, it would not have went into law unless four Tribes agreed to take wagers on sporting events. The State would have received 10 percent of the revenue.