Posted: Mar 29, 2022 11:06 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2022 11:08 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Examiner Enterprise (EE) subscribers can expect to see delivery changes next month.

According to a letter from the EE, the newspaper will transition away from delivering the Tuesday print edition to providing a full electronic edition come April 26, 2022.

With the exception of Tuesday subscribers, the print edition will continue to be delivered to those on an existing subscription schedule and their current subscription rate.