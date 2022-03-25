Posted: Mar 25, 2022 11:54 AMUpdated: Mar 25, 2022 11:58 AM

Garrett Giles

A Dewey woman arrested in connection to a cold case out of San Carlos, California is being brought forth to answer to the murder of a store owner.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, 61-year-old Rayna Elizabeth Hoffman-Ramos was arrested on a first-degree murder charge and booked into the Washington County Detention Center in Bartlesville on March 16. Hoffman-Ramos is believed to have shot and killed Shu Ming Tang inside the Devonshire Little Store in the San Francisco Bay area in 1993, which remains open to this day.

In a press conference on Thursday, SMCSO Sheriff Carlos Bolanos stated:

"With an abundance of pride, I announce a significant development in a 1993 Cold Case Murder of Shu Ming Tang, having occurred in the City of San Carlos. Today, I can announce that we've made an arrest and justice for Mr. Tang's family is at hand."

Hoffman-Ramos waived extradition proceedings and has consented to return to San Mateo County.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation were thanked for their assistance by the SMCSO.

Bartlesville Radio had the initial report on Hoffman-Ramos' arrest on Tuesday, March 22.